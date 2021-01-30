Court told Limerick security guard ‘succumbed to temptation’

A SECURITY guard in a social welfare office appeared in Kilmallock Court for defrauding the social welfare system.

John Prendeville, of Castlefarm, Hospital pleaded guilty to six summonses. Five were for failing to notify the Minister for Social Protection of a change in his circumstances and one was for making a statement which was false or misleading.

Aidan Judge, State solicitor, said the defendant fraudulently drew down €11,868.67 between November 4, 2017 and January 20, 2019.

“He failed to notify the minister he was in gainful employment while simultaneously making an application for social welfare. When he was interviewed by inspectors he made admissions and was fully co-operative. The balance outstanding is €10, 645.67,” said Mr Judge.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Prendeville, said his client was repaying €30 per week which has now been reduced to €20. “He works as a security guard earning €330 a week,” said Mr Gill. Judge Alan Mitchell asked for an explanation. Mr Gill said Mr Prendeville has a good work history.

“He encountered significant health difficulties. His previous position was in a nursing home - a short number of hours that increased over time. He started as a security guard in the local social welfare office. He should have notified them that his hours had increased.

“He was under significant financial pressures - a subprime mortgage and personal insolvency. He is aged 50, married with two sons. He is the main provider. He succumbed to temptation,” said Mr Gill.

Judge Alan Mitchell took summonses two to five into consideration. On the first summons, the judge imposed a four month prison sentence, suspended for three years and told Mr Prendeville to keep making repayments.