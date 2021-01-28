Kilmallock Macra hosts health & wellbeing talk

KILMALLOCK Macra is hosting a virtual mental health and wellbeing talk this Thursday, January 28 at 7pm.

Farming is a lonely pursuit at the best of times but even more so under Covid with less opportunities to meet people. Many more are working from home in their kitchen table or bedroom for the first time and missing meeting colleagues in the office. While more are at home on the Covid payment.

This talk will be hosted by Elaine Houlihan and Laoise Bennis of Kilmallock Macra.

“There is a brilliant line-up including Ciaran Carey, Mattie White, Lauren Guilfoyle, Ciaran Jonathan Dwyer and John Keane. All speakers will talk about their own personal journeys and how they overcame challenges they were presented with,” said Elaine.

Limerick legend Ciarán Carey is known for his hurling and coaching career but on Thursday night he will be discussing his own journey through addiction.

“Ciaran is now a qualified addiction counsellor and works at Cúlra Counselling. Addiction is at an all-time high in the midst of the current pandemic and he wants people to know that there is help out there. Ciaran has seen first-hand the effects of addiction in younger people and has also the hurt that is caused in families as a result. On the night he will discuss coping mechanisms to help both those suffering and families that are affected by addiction,” said Elaine.

Mattie White is a farmer from Wexford that is known in farming circles for speaking out about his battle with depression.

“Mattie knows all too well how the pressures such as the financial burden from farming can impact one’s family and mental wellbeing. He found himself in a bit of trouble with the bank and thought his only option was to end his life until he saw there was light at the tunnel and sold the land he owned. He is now passionate about helping others in the farming community see that there are people and organisations out there to help,” Elaine.

Lauren Guilfoyle is a chartered physiotherapist, broadcaster, social media influencer and brand ambassador.

“Lauren works with Tipperary GAA as a physio but is also known for being on The 2 Johnnies Podcast. Lauren will be discussing physical wellbeing and the impact sport can have on mental health, also touching on the pressures surrounding social media in this day and age,” said Elaine.

John Keane and Jonathon Dwyer are founders of ‘Make the Moove’ which is a mental health initiative that started in Macra Na Feirme. J

“Jonathon and John have run numerous workshops throughout North Tipperary focusing on the pressures on young people in rural Ireland. They have provided winter and spring packs to farmers in North Tipperary, distributed through local co-op stores. These packs include leaflets about mental health, wellbeing and financial pressures facing farmers and ways that they can be addressed.

“Their goal is to train farmers in communities throughout Tipperary to speak to others about mental health issues such as isolation in order to de-stigmatise the issue and help those suffering. In the coming months they are rolling out this programme in Roscommon and someday we hope to see this initiative in Limerick. Mental health and isolation is a huge issue and has really come to light in the past few months as a result of this pandemic,” said Elaine.

The talk will be live streamed on Thursday at 7pm on the Kilmallock Macra Facebook page and it will also be available to view afterwards.

If you have any questions you would like to ask or would like to speak to someone from Kilmallock Macra they can be contacted through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Alternatively you can also email Kilmallockmacra@gmail.com