Two Limerick restaurants retain Michelin guide status

TWO renowned Limerick restaurants – The Oak Room at Adare Manor and 1826 Adare – have retained their Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand status.

It was revealed this Monday evening in the new Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2021, which has just been published.

The Adare establishments are two of 18 Michelin Star recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Speaking at its launch, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: "This has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality industry and our thoughts remain with all those who have suffered from the pandemic and by the restrictions that have been put in place.

"We were heartened by the number of chefs who called us during the year to ensure we were still going ahead with the Guide and our yearly awards. The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams," he added.

Published now in a digital format only, by tyre manufacturer Michelin, the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2021 is available at https://guide.michelin.com/ie/en and via the iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ michelin-guide-worldwide/ id1541129177