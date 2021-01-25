Major retailer gets green light for Limerick store

LIMERICK has received a timely boost after it was confirmed a major retailer has been given the green light to open in the city centre.

Local planners have given permission to Aldi Ireland to open a new store beside the eir telephone exchange in Roches Street.

The move will see 30 new permanent jobs, and 100 positions in the construction phase.

Colin Breslin, Aldi’s regional managing director said: “Limerick City and County Council’s decision is great news for Limerick shoppers. We can’t wait to come to Limerick City Centre and bring our amazing prices to even more customers.”

“Our dedicated customers know that we won’t be beaten on price, and we are committed to providing the best value possible to shoppers. Our Swap & Save campaign reminds shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

The new store will be Aldi’s fourth in Limerick, joining existing stores on the Childers Road and the Dublin Road, with an outlet in Newcastle West.