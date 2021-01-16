Limerick Fashion: My heart goes out to my friends in the wedding industry - Celia Holman Lee

WHAT a very unfortunate time it is for brides and grooms and everyone connected with the wedding industry.

It is the mainstay for a lot of businesses, including hotels, bridal boutiques and mens’ dress hire as well as photographers, videographers, jewellers, florists and everything in between.

My heart really goes out to the couples who had planned to be married in 2020.

Even those couples who decided to go ahead and cut back on their guest list must have found it very difficult and stressful deciding on the couple of guests they could invite to their special day.

Unfortunately the first half of 2021 isn’t looking too promising either but that could change depending on the vaccine.

All of us who are part of this incredible industry and everyone who participated in the Midwest Bridal Exhibition over the years, especially the exhibitors, we will miss you all dearly this January but hopefully we will be back later in the spring with our annual showcase.