Shortage of peat puts jobs at Limerick nursery at risk

A COUNTY Limerick businesswoman is warning that a shortage of horticultural peat is the biggest threat the business has faced in its 30-year history.

Young Nurseries, which employs 24 people in Kilfinane, is a wholesale supplier of a wide range of Irish grown plants and herbs.

Nuala Young, who runs the business with her husband Joe, says a shortage of peat, due largely to Bord na Móna’s decision to suspend all peat harvesting on its bogs last year, is a major concern.

She told RTÉ News that if a solution is not found, jobs will be at risk and that customers will be faced with a shortage of plants and increased prices.

Her husband, Joe Young, added that peat is the base material that most businesses in the Irish horticultural sector relies on.

Bord na Móna, he said, has indicated it will not be in a position to supply peat to the company from next March.

Efforts are underway to find an alternative source of supply of horticultural peat.