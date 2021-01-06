Bare-chested dancing turns to bare-chested fighting in Limerick town

FIRST it was videos of bare-chested men hugging at house parties in Rathkeale, now it's footage of half naked men fighting.

Clips of bare-knuckle boxing in the town square have been circulated on social media in recent days. They show a fight taking place between two bare-chested men squaring up to each other as dozens watch on.

A garda spokesperson said officers responded to reports of an assault in Rathkeale town square on Monday, January 4.

"One male, aged in his forties, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for his injuries and has since been released and returned home. One male has been arrested and charged in relation and is due to appear before Newcastle West District Court on January 8," said the garda spokesperson.

Minister Niall Collins said he has been sent a number of clips of bare-knuckle boxing in the town's square. He said he was "actually lost for words" after watching them.

Minister Collins said, "Local gardai are doing their level best". Over the festive period he called for extra garda resources as "elderly and vulnerable people living in Rathkeale are afraid to venture out of their homes to do basics like shopping for food".

"These kind of scenes in the middle of the day in the middle of a County Limerick town are exactly why they are afraid to leave their homes. Imagine an elderly person venturing to the shop to get a few messages coming across the roaring and shouting and fighting.

"Women and children could be going for a walk within their 5k. I wouldn't like anybody to have to witness that. Those involved should be ashamed of themselves," said Minister Collins.

He said in normal times this behaviour would not be unacceptable but these are not normal times.

"What part of global pandemic do they not understand? Covid cases are through the roof, people are dying in hospital and they are fighting on the street as onlookers crowd around them. It is nothing short of disgraceful," said Minister Collins.

The Rathkeale resident who sent the videos said: The decent people of Rathkeale are fed up. This is our Main Street in the afternoon. They are holding the town to ransom. People are afraid to leave their homes."

Minister Collins said Rathkeale is a proud, tight-knit, energetic and forward thinking community.

"Locals and businesses have moved heaven and earth to promote this wonderful town and there is much to promote. It doesn't deserve its good name to be besmirched by a minority. This is not the real Rathkeale," said Minister Collins.