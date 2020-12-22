Jobs boost for Limerick as Bus Eireann announces improved services

Bus Éireann has today announced a significant enhancement to its Limerick City and County services and timetables which will lead to the creation of 30 new jobs.

Funded by the National Transport Authority through the Government’s July Stimulus, it includes a new Sunday service of two round trips on Route 345 Scariff/Limerick as well as increased frequency on city services including an extension to the Georgian Village on Route 303 Pineview/City Centre/Southill.

The main benefits include:

Route 303 Pineview – City Centre - Southhill

Enhanced frequency will double to every 15mins

Increased evening and weekend frequency

Route will now operate via Limerick Bus/Rail Station

Route will extend to link with Georgian Village in early 2021

Route 306 Edward St – City Centre – Ballynanty –Glenagross

Increased hours of operation

All routes will now service Glenagross

Route 323 Nenagh-Limerick

Enhanced weekday timetable with increased frequency to seven daily round trips linking Nenagh & Limerick via Ballina, Birdhill & Castleconnell.

Enhanced Saturday timetable with increased frequency to seven daily round trips

New Sunday timetable with three daily round trips linking Nenagh & Limerick via Ballina, Birdhill & Castleconnell.

Improved evening frequency across the whole week

All services operate via the University of Limerick Campus.

New Portroe Co. Tipperary daily bus service to Limerick/Nenagh

Route 345 Scariff - Limerick

Enhanced weekday timetable with three daily round trips

Enhanced Saturday timetable with three daily round trips up from one

New Sunday service with two round trips from Scariff/Limerick

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan; said; [“This is the largest single investment by government in Bus Éireann services in more than 15 years. These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before. By providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.“]

Anne Graham, CEO, National Transport Authority; said; [“NTA and Bus Éireann are committed to continuing to roll-out significant improvements like this for the entire citywide network and are delighted to prioritise this doubling of capacity for two of the Limerick Regeneration areas, where people are most reliant on bus services for access employment opportunities and essential services. These enhancements are a taste of what’s to come under the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS), a draft of which we published earlier this year. In that plan NTA sets out an ambitious programme to deliver a step-change in public transport provision in the city. There will be similar frequency and capacity enhancements proposed for all areas, coupled with investment in the infrastructure required to provide fast and reliable journey times for passengers. The LSMATS is currently being reviewed based on the feedback received from members of the public during the recent consultation process.”]

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Éireann, said; [“We are delighted to announce the introduction of these enhanced timetables and services in Limerick today. Thanks to the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Government we can expand these important services adding an additional 3 million kilometres a year for our customers nationwide while creating 120 jobs. To be recruiting drivers nine months into a pandemic is very positive and we are delighted to see that more women are starting to see it as a career for them as well. We will continue to work together with the NTA to increase connectivity across the country for local communities, keeping Ireland connected”.]

Driver training and route familiarisation has commenced on these routes and will continue throughout the holiday season, with full operation of the routes commencing on 3rd January, 2021. All timetables have been approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and are available on www.buseireann.ie

Bus Éireann and Expressway services continue to operate at a capacity of 50% under Level 3 restrictions and Government advice is that public transport should be avoided unless the travel is essential. Bus Éireann fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including the mandatory wearing of face coverings, overnight deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie