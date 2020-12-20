BREAKING: Second highest number of today's Covid cases are in Limerick as 764 reported nationally

A TOTAL of 70 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

As of midnight Saturday, December 19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 764 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

284 in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick has risen to 152.9 from 123.7 yesterday. There has been 298 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the 764 cases notified today: 403 are men / 355 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 34 years old.

There is now a total of 79,542 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,158 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 233 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, "more rapidly than we had anticipated".

"We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season. On December 11 the 7-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000 population, by yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000.

"If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group. This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.

"If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low? Should you cancel your plans?

"We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point. As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them - and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good," said Dr Holohan.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.