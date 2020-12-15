Deaths in Limerick - December 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary BUCKLEY Cork / Adare, Limerick Oaklodge Nursing Home. Mary died peacefully in the tender loving care of the special staff in Oaklodge. Beloved aunt of nieces Patricia, Geraldine, Lorna and nephews Vincent, Patrick, Dermot, Evan, Aubrey and Adrian. Deeply regretted by all her friends and relatives.

Cremation will take place for family and close friends in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Thursday (Dec. 17th) at 1pm.

In compliance with current guidelines, all services are restricted to 25 family members and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she rest in peace.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard Clancy Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Died suddenly at home. Late of St. Munchin’s Community Centre and the Irish Army. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers Michael, Jackie and the late William (Luton), nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, all other relatives and large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace - Funeral Arrangements Later

-------------------

The death has occurred of Bridie CURTIN (née Murphy) Church Road, Templeglantine, Limerick. Bridie Curtin (nee Murphy), Church Road, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully in her 90th year on Tuesday December 15th. 2020 in the care of University Hospital Limerick. Bridie, wife of the late Connie, is sadly missed by her daughters Catherine Ryan (Kilkenny) and Mary Fitzgerald, sons Mike, Noel (Naas), Neil and Seán (Ballaugh), sons-in-law Matthew and Pat, daughters-in-law Mary, Maria, Bernie and Teresa, brother-in-law Patrick O’Shaughnessy, her adored 17 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart Bridie’s home on Thursday at 10.00 a.m. on route to The Church of The of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by interment in the Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following: Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

House strictly private please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post c/o Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com May she rest in peace.

----------------

The death has occurred of Martin Mc Mahon Ardnacrusha, Clare / Limerick Late of Mc Mahon Tractors Dromin, Ardnacrusha.

Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, and in the wonderful care of the Oncology Unit UHL. Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Sharon, Thelma & Martin. Sons-in-law Shane & John, daughter-in-law Marcella, adored grandad to Jack, Emily, Isobel, Tim, Danny, Cara, Conor and Norah. Brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Wednesday evening (Dec.16th) from 6pm to 7.30pm for family & close friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church, Parteen, Thursday (17th December) at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Truagh Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below. May he rest in peace.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Geraldine Moore Shanabooley Avenue, Ballynanty, Limerick Peacefully, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her father Gandy Moore and sister Ann. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Rebecca, sons James, Jason and Glenn, mother Agnes, grandchildren, brother Thomas, sisters Majella, Mary and Caroline, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday (December 18th) at 11.00am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co. Clare. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

May She Rest in Peace

------------------------

The death has occurred of Colin Towell Devon Close, Castletroy View, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of John and Jean. Dearest brother of Derrick, Darrin and Graeme. Sadly missed by his family, niece Lola, aunts Marie, Geraldine and Pat, uncle Tony, Lola's mum Adrienne, Darrin's partner Madelyn, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins who dearly adored him, neighbours and friends.

Colin's family wish to extend their deepest gratitude to the Home Care Team of Milford Care Centre, the public health Nurses Annemarie Hanley and Mary O'Brien and Dr. Richard Murray for their exceptional care shown to Colin.

Colin's funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday at 10.30am, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Thursday (December 17th) at 11.00am in St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. May He Rest in Peace

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------

