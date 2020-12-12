Limerick Fashion: Shop local ‘from home’ this season - Celia Holman Lee

JUST because most of us will be shopping online this year, it doesn’t mean that you can’t support a number of Limerick businesses this Christmas.

I have recently launched a Virtual Christmas Outfit Guide with the Holman Lee Agency. The concept was born from the very successful series of events from a few years ago called Limerick Unwrapped.

With the backing of Limerick City & County Council, Asta Lee and Cecile Lee Coveney of the Holman Lee Agency, decided to re-imagine this unique event by going virtual.

We put together a collection of mini videos, showcasing the independent fashion stores in the city and county, which can be viewed virtually on Limerick.ie and Christmas in Limerick social pages.

So let us all do our part to keep our euros locally this Christmas.

- Celia