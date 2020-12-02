The Irish Chamber Orchestra to stream three performances in December

Despite Covid restrictions, the Irish Chamber Orchestra has three diverse concerts scheduled for December.

ICO’s first offering streams live from the Opera House, Wexford next Saturday, December 5 @ 8pm. Collaborating once again with Irish National Opera, ICO performs a concert version of Mozart’s popular THE ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO, a swashbuckling tale of kidnap, rescue and ultimately, forgiveness. A colourful score includes some of Mozart’s most brilliant arias. The cast includes Claudia Boyle, Sarah Power (sopranos), Dean Power, Andrew Gavin (Tenors), Jonathan Lemalu bass with the INO Chorus. Peter Whelan conducts this colourful concert. Tickets available from Dice.fm.

On Thursday December 17 @5pm the ICO broadcast another fabulous concert, BACH, BEETHOVEN & DEANE from University Concert Hall, Limerick.

Thomas Zehetmair, one of the great violinists of our time, performs Bach’s A minor and E major Violin Concertos which brim with fantastic melody. The first, the A minor Concerto, a cornerstone of the repertoire, combines Vivaldi’s virtuoso flair with his unique harmonies and textures. The splendid second has its own twist and is as loveable as the first. Meanwhile, Raymond Deane’s Embers is one of his best-known works which obsessively turns over musical fragments. Finally, Beethoven’s Serioso quartet, arranged for string orchestra, is filled with astonishing variety, mysterious harmonies and as the name suggests, is sterner though riveting in character. These seminal works are revitalised by the ICO. This concert is available online for 1 week only. Tickets from www.irishchamberochestra.com

The Irish Chamber Orchestra ends 2020 on a high note with A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION. Katherine Hunka, and the ICO perform a medley of festive favourites including Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, The Wexford Carol, Andante Festivo by Sibilius and more, while putting the spotlight on one of Ireland’s rising stars. Soprano Ava Dodd, winner of the RDS Music Bursary will enrich this joyful celebration singing Silent Night, Sankta Lucia, Don Oíche úd I mBeithil and other favourites. This concert will be available on YouTube from the National Concert Hall on Saturday 19 December @8pm. See www.nch.ie for details.

Do not miss these three upcoming Irish Chamber Orchestra performances in December. Our online Christmas shop is up and running with treats for music-lovers. Full details and tickets are available on www.irishchamberorchestra.com