Late night shopping in Limerick as Penneys to re-open

THERE is good news for bargain hunters in Limerick with Penneys set to reopen from Tuesday.

The popular budget clothing retailer will begin trading again in line with the change in government Covid-19 restrictions on December 1.

And in the run-up to Christmas, the tills will continue to ring until 10pm in O’Connell Street, while the Crescent Shopping Centre outlet will close at 9.30pm.

The firm says this is in order to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand and help safely reduce queues by spreading shopping hours out over a longer period of time.

Across Ireland in general, city centre Penneys stores and those in shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and town centre main street outlets will close at 9pm.

The first re-opening of Penneys earlier in the summer drew huge queues in Limerick, and it’s hoped the longer opening hours will mitigate against this.

The firm says all stores will continue to have extensive safety measures in place, including strict social distancing protocols, limits on customer numbers, hand sanitisers, perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Penneys chief executive Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on December 1 with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping. We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more. All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”