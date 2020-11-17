Well-known Limerick solicitor appointed to the Bench

Well-known Limerick solicitor Alec Gabbett has been sworn in as a district court judge after the Government approved his appointment to the Bench.

Alec, who lives in Adare, had been a partner at Leahy Reidy solicitors for over 20 years where he worked as an employment law solicitor. He was also a specialist in probate and estate management and commercial litigation.

He has chaired mental health tribunals at the Mental Health Commission and acted as a Notary Public prior to his appointment as a judge.

Outside of the legal profession, Alec has also served on the board of the UL Hospitals Group and Limerick Civic Trust in recent years.

As an unassigned judge, he can be directed by the president of the district court to preside over court hearings anywhere in the country.

At Limerick Circuit Court, Judge Tom O'Donnell expressed his congratulations to Judge Gabbett as did members of the legal profession.