Popular Limerick doctor's funeral details announced

POPULAR Croom doctor Michael, or Mick, Lucey, will be laid to rest on Friday.

Tributes have been pouring in from the Limerick GAA, the Croom community, and Garryowen RFC following his sad passing at the age of 82 yesterday.

For more than 20 years he was the team doctor with the senior footballers, while he was also a past president, trustee, player and honorary medical advisor to Garryowen Rugby Club.

Dr Lucey – whose son is former dual GAA player Stephen Lucey – will be laid to rest following funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church in Croom at 12noon on Friday.

He will leave his home in Church Road from 11:30am.

While attendance at the church will be limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mass can be viewed online at www.croomparish.ie

Dr Lucey died suddenly, but peacefully at his home.

He was the adored and adoring husband of the late Terry, nee O'Kelly and brother of the late Raymond.

A wonderful and caring father to his heartbroken family, sons Mark, David and Stephen, daughters Michelle and Caroline, sister Patricia, sons-in-law Pat and Paul, daughters-in-law Linda, Laura, and Fiona cherished Grandad to Conor, Eimear, Aisling, Emma, David, Jane, Amy, Patrick and Lucy.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Colm, Dermot, Jim and Nick, sisters-in-law Betty, Noelle and Stephanie, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Sympathies can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

May he rest in peace.