Jobs boost for Shannon as firm announces new roles

SHANNON has received a welcome jobs boost today after an American safety firm announced it has chosen the area to set up its European headquarters.

Exida, which specialises in functional safety, industrial industrial cybersecurity, and alarm management, will open in the area's Gateway Hub, creating 25 roles across the next two years.

Exida provides certification, services, assessments, and tools to automation, automotive, robotics, and machinery equipment manufacturers as well as pharmaceutical, chemical, petro-chemical, oil and gas, subsea, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and power utilities customers.

“We are very excited to launch exida IRL to provide local support for our European customers and expand exida’s technical capabilities. There were several factors that led to choosing Ireland for this expansion including; proximity to European customers, strong local talent pool to recruit from, support from IDA Ireland, and the country’s proven track record for foreign direct investment”, says Chris O’Brien, the chief executive of exida.

“Initial hiring is already completed for the Shannon office and our plans are to bring the total staff count up to 25 in the next 3 to 5 years. This staff will allow us to expand our software development capability and resource EU projects”, says Iwan van Beurden, director of exida Ireland, “The process of setting up a new office completely virtually was quite smooth, IDA Ireland was there to help and provided excellent support through many net meetings”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar added: “This will bring 25 highly skilled jobs to the Mid-West over the next 3-5 years. exida is a world leader in a highly specialist field and it will be a welcome addition to the business ecosystem in the region.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said “Due to travel restrictions imposed following the global outbreak of Covid-19, the US-based team at exida experienced Shannon and the Mid West’s unique value proposition and pro-business environment, through IDA Ireland’s remote site visit hub. I wish to congratulate the team at exida on today’s announcement and assure them of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

It’s 12 months to the week since the Shannon Free Zone was dealt a huge jobs blow, with Molex confirming plans to wind down its operation, with the loss of 500 positions.