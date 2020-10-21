BREAKING: 36 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick and further 1,167 in Ireland

THERE HAVE been 36 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Limerick over the past 24 hours, new figures show.

This is more than half of what was recorded on Tuesday when there were 74 cases reported. There are now more than 1,600 cases in Limerick to date.

Nationally, there were three additional deaths and a further 1,167 cases.

Of the new cases today, 538 are men and 627 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 33 years old; and

263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan, and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

"We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”