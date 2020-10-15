Fashion retailer Pamela Scott to close its doors at Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre

PAMELA SCOTT, one of Ireland's largest indigenous fashion chains, is to shut its doors at the Crescent Shopping Centre, largely as a result of the economic decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish fashion giant confirmed in a statement that it will close 12 of its 24 stores nationwide, resulting in the loss of up to 104 staff nationwide.

The company is confident it will secure the jobs of the remaining 90 employees, a spokesperson said.

The shops being closed are Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin and Cork City, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

The shops at Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone, Navan, Kilkenny, as well as the company’s online business, pamelascott.com, will be unaffected by the restructuring.

Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott, said:

“It is devastating to have to close shops and in particular to have to say goodbye to so many of our employees, some of whom have been working for Pamela Scott for decades. Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we feel this is the very best way of protecting not just one of Ireland’s oldest and largest fashion chains, but the livelihoods of our remaining 90 employees.

“When it comes to high-street retailing in general, and fashion in particular, you have to adapt or face extinction. Pamela Scott has repeatedly adapted both to changing customer tastes and to changing market conditions. We are confident that this restructuring will allow us to continue to bring the very best of Irish and international fashion to our Irish customer base for many years to come.”

To effect the shop closures Arzac Developments Ltd. and Richard Alan Co. Ltd. will later today apply to the High Court to have Eamonn Richardson, partner in restructuring at KPMG Ireland, and Ian Barrett, director in KPMG, appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

Gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.