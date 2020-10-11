Jetski riders rescued by Killaloe Coast Guard Unit

KILLALOE Coast Guard Unit responded to its third callout of the week this Sunday afternoon.

At 1.35pm they were requested to respond to a jetski - two persons on board - with engine difficulty two miles north of Killaloe.

"The jetski had drifted into shallow water north of Ballyvally on the Clare shore of Lough Derg. Once on the scene the two persons were taken on board the Coast Guard vessel and the jetski was taken on tow to Two Mile Gate slipway.

"A Coast Guard response vehicle was waiting to transport the owner of the jetski back to Ballina slipway to collect his trailer and remove the jetski from the water," said a spokesperson.

On Saturday, Killaloe Coast Guard unit was called to a vessel broken down north of Killaloe with four people on board.

"On arrival they were being assisted by a passing fishing boat. The vessel was safely moored in Killaloe and the unit were stood down and returned to base," said the spokesperson.

Last Monday, Killaloe Coast Guard unit responded to a sail boat with engine difficulty north of Killaloe Bridge.

"A boat crew launched from Pier Head Killaloe with four crew on board. Within five minutes the crew were along side the vessel. A crew member was transferred the the vessel and a tow line was set up.

"The vessel was taken on tow by the Coast Guard vessel and safety moored to the pontoon on the Clare shore," concluded the spokeperson.