Limerick Property Watch: Don’t miss out on Mungret Gate

Mungret Gate comprises a 201 unit new homes scheme superbly located between Raheen and Mungret close to Raheen Business Park and Limerick University Hospital accessed from the new link road between Father Russel Road Roundabout and St Nessan's school.

First released in May 2019, there was a flurry of sales in phase 1 which comprised a mix of approximately 20 3 & 4 bed homes. Demand was strong for the location and buyers were drawn to the design and quality of the homes.

Thirty buyers have since closed and are living in this new estate, enjoying the locality and excellent amenities. Phase 2 released in late 2019 and introduced a two bed townhouse option which has proven popular with First Time Buyers and investors.

The last of the remaining 40 homes released to date have sold since the Covid 19 lockdown was lifted and buyers working in the Raheen locality at Limerick University Hospital and the likes of Regeneron have made up a large cohort of buyers.

The profile of buyer to date has been mainly First Time Buyers and since July 2020 they can now avail of the enhanced Help To Buy scheme up to 10% (max €30,000) which is in place until the end of 2020.

Enquiry levels have increased since this Government announcement with very limited stock available across new home schemes nationally.

The release this Saturday, October from the showhomes will comprise a mix of 2, 3 & 4 bed homes and appointments will need to be made with Sherry FitzGerald New Homes in Limerick 061 410003.

This launch will see a new type of 3 bed home, the “B” type, which is slightly larger and there are two options, the B1 at 1,195 square feet priced from €299,950 and the Type B4 which is an extremely large home at 1,308 square feet priced from €315,000.

These units are sure to appeal to buyers with young families. Construction has just commenced on these homes and completion is expected mid 2021.

The homes are built and fitted to a high specification, see the specification page on the website. Quality fitted kitchens and robe, air to water heating, tiled bathrooms, cobble lock driveways are all included as standard.

This phase launch comprises approx. 20 units with in excess of 40 homes already sold and 30 sales closed with residents enjoying the scheme.

See www.mungretgate.ie