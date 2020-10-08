WATCH: High speed rail could put Limerick on track to Belfast

A FEASIBILITY study is to be progressed which could see Limerick linked directly to Derry and Belfast by train.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and his counterpart in the Northern Ireland assembly Nichola Mallon have agreed to the study, which would consider connectivity between the two biggest cities in the province, with Dublin, Limerick and Cork.

The comments come following a North South Ministerial Council Transport meeting.

Ms Mallon said: “Improving connectivity across our island is key in delivering better opportunities for communities, greening our infrastructure and enhancing our island-wide economy. I am delighted that Minister Ryan and I both share a passion for enhancing our island rail network and that we are committed to working together to achieve transformative projects that serve all of our communities.”

North South Ministerial Council Transport meeting update: Minister @EamonRyan & I have ensured that the high speed rail feasibility study,a commitment in New Decade New Approach,will include the North West & Limerick

Scope of the study now Derry-Belfast-Dublin-Limerick-Cork pic.twitter.com/YKcIbW9JoX — Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) October 7, 2020

Ms Ryan said the study – which will also seek to improve links in the north-west – represents “one of the most significant reviews of the rail network on the island in many years”.

“It will provide a framework to develop a much-improved rail network in the years ahead,” he added.