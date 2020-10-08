Limerick businesses set to benefit as Facebook launches multimillion euro support scheme

Social media giant Facebook has launched a multimillion euro scheme to support small businesses in Limerick and across the country.

The company is calling on businesses in Limerick to apply for grants from the €4.7 million fund which will benefit over 1,000 businesses across Ireland.

The scheme will be made available through a combination of cash (€2.25) and advertising credits (€1,35m) and is designed to help businesses reset, rebuild and recover operations following this challenging year.

A recent survey, conducted by the OECD, the World Bank, and Facebook revealed that cashflow is a concern for the majority of SMEs. Over half (54%) of operational SMEs on Facebook in Ireland said they expected cash flow to be a challenge in the coming months.

“Facebook’s small business grant aims to help businesses in Limerick by providing cash for essential bills such as keeping the lights on and helping to pay employees and providing ad credits to help small businesses generate revenue through online marketing and sales,” said a spokesperson for the company.

As part of its support for small businesses in Ireland, Facebook is also working with local industry partners around the country to continue its virtual ‘Boost with Facebook’ training programme.

Between March and June, over 10,000 people in Ireland participated in the company’s virtual training sessions. The webinar series, which featured experts from Facebook and leading creative, sales and marketing organisations including Core Media, Shopify and VidMob, is available to view at Boost With Facebook.

“The Covid-19 crisis is more than just a public health crisis, it’s an economic crisis. Small businesses in particular have been most affected and are facing the challenge of a lifetime. We recognise that businesses need cash, training, digitalisation assistance and improved social connection infrastructure as consumer behaviour shifts online. We also know that a little financial support goes a long way and we hope the grants and online training programme will help small businesses in Limerick survive and recover through this crisis,” said Ciaran Quilty, VP of Global Business Group for EMEA.

The deadline to apply for grants is 5pm on Thursday, October 15.

Eligible businesses in Limerick can apply here.