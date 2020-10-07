Limerick college gets second financial boost in a week

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has received its second financial boost in the space of week.

Following on from the news that it will get €7.5m for a digital academy, the Minister of State for Higher Education Niall Collins confirmed a second €5m allocation.

It will see LIT pair with the Athlone Institute of Technology to assist the development and progression of plans to establish a new technological university.

The Limerick TD said: “This funding is a significant boost for LIT in their drive to achieve Technological University status. LIT plays a huge role in the Mid-West region. A Technological University status will drive and support social, cultural and economic development, as well as delivering an enhanced student experience and range of options”.

“The development of a Technical University in Limerick is an issue I have strongly advocated for. Limerick is a hive for education in Munster. This will help continue to attract some of the brightest and best students to our county,” he added.

It's expected any new technological university will be formally established on September 1, 2021.

“Continued growth in momentum and the tangible delivery of results from this investment must now be prioritised with expansion with investment in integrated multi-campus digital infrastructure and research capacity," said Minister Collins.