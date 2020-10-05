Multi-million euro boost for Limerick colleges

THE University of Limerick (UL) and Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) are to share in €23m of funding allocated under a major new initiative.

Minister of State for Higher Education and local TD Niall Collins has confirmed that of the €197m of grants to fund 22 projects under the Human Capital Initiative, a significant number have been awarded to two of the city’s third level institutions.

UL has been given €16.2m for its UL@Work project, which aims to build a learning platform that responds to digitisation and the future world of work.

The rest of the money, just over €7.5m will go to LIT for its Digital Academy for Sustainable Built Environment project.

This will be a hub for the provision of upskilling, capacity building and education to the building sector on green construction, circular economy, and digital skills.

Mr Collins said: “These projects cement UL and LIT as on the forefront of technological and sustainable growth in third level institutes. I am delighted that this funding has been awarded to Limerick. I want to thank the hours of effort and work staff at both UL and LIT committed to achieve this.”