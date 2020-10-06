‘It’s very hard to take’: Limerick pubs to close amid Covid-19 level 3 restrictions

MANY pubs across Limerick are preparing to close down for the second time this year, as Ireland moves to level 3 restrictions.

There is devastation among the hospitality sector with the new restrictions – in place for at least the next three weeks – banning indoor services at restaurants, food-serving bars and wet pubs in Limerick and across the country.

John Hickey, of the Launch Bar in John’s Street says it’s devastating for his business, which only re-opened last month after being unable to operate since March.

"We've spent a fortune on getting the pub ready to open. The restart grant was put towards re-opening, yet two weeks later, we are gone,” he said, confirming the pub’s closure as of tonight at midnight when the new restrictions kick in.

He feels pubs are being unfairly penalised, however.

“There has been no clusters associated with pubs. As far as I can see, we are the only section of the community penalised. The house parties are the problem, off-licences should be closed. The pub is a safer environment than a house party. Students have gone bananas, yet we are sitting in a pub with a few old men, and we are being told we have to close,” he added.

Ger Callanan of the Glen Tavern, said he will not remain open, despite outdoor areas of his pub in Glentworth Street potentially able to serve 15 people.

“You cannot really cater for 15 people especially in the outdoor scenario in Ireland in October and November. I wish the government would be honest enough to admit pubs will have to close. But they are not doing that. They are letting us make that decision on financial grounds, rather than telling us it has to happen,” Mr Callanan said.

“Very few pubs will stay open, and very few will break even. Pubs are de-facto at level 5. The whole hospitality industry has gone to level five, but it's not just said that way,” he added.

The Glen Tavern were among the first tranche of pubs to re-open in June, due to the fact they also served food.

The businessman said it is “so disappointing” for his staff to have to close again.

“We are the ones who are taken down at the first hurdle and that's very hard to take. It would be different were it in summer, but 15 people outside will not keep 18 people employed,” he said.

The Glen Tavern will open tonight before closing in line with the level three restriction.

Restaurateur Helen O’Donnell is investigating the possibilities of opening her cafe at the Hunt Museum on an outdoor basis.

“As a business, we are pretty devastated. We are looking and trying to see if we can open for take-away, eat-out in the rain. We have a lot of people who wanted food in the last lockdown, so we are looking to see if we can salvage something. Today will tell a lot of what we can do here,” she said.