Woman arrested on suspicion of driving under influence, causing traffic delays on motorway

A WOMAN in her 50s has been arrested suspected of driving under the influence in an incident which caused major traffic delays on a Clare motorway on Friday evening.

Gardai were called to the incident on the M18 motorway near Ballyconneely in County Clare on Friday at around 5.15pm.

"A 52 year-old woman was arrested at the scene on the suspicion of driving under the influence. She was later taken to Shannon garda station," a garda spokesperson said.

The woman has since been released and will now appear before the Courts at a later day, he added.

AA Roadwatch first reported an "incident" on the M18 in the area at 5.17pm, causing "extremely heavy traffic" at around 6pm. The incident was cleared at around 6.25pm, it later tweeted.