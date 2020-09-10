GoFundMe page for Limerick girl knocked down on first day of school

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical bills for a Limerick girl involved in a road traffic accident.

Holly McGrath, aged 12, from Nicker, was knocked down by a car in Pallasgreen last Thursday, September 3. She had just started secondary school in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa in Doon earlier that day.

Holly was airlifted to Cork University Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street in Dublin. The GoFundMe page was started by Laura Heelan on Thursday evening.

"I have set this page up to help my family with an accident that happened last week. Holly is now in Dublin in Temple Street coming out of a medically induced coma.

"The reason for this page is to help with bills that now have occurred over the accident. Thanks for taking your time for reading this and any donation at all is kindly appreciated," said Laura.

She only created the page last night and already over €4,000 has been donated. Holly comes from a highly respected family in east Limerick.

The McGraths and Gammells would be very well known and especially her great grandfather Bill Gammell, who is one of the elder statesmen of the parish. While on the maternal side the Colemans are steeped in the GAA in Doon.

To donate please click here