BREAKING: Number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick in double figures once again

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

As of midnight Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of a further 240 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Ireland. There has been one further death in Ireland of a person with the virus.

Of the cases notified today;

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

44 cases have been identified as community transmission

119 in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

119 are men / 120 are women

61% are under 45 years of age



There has now been a total of 1,789 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 32,023 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”