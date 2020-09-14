THIS year the fields of Ballintrane in County Carlow will lie silent as the National Ploughing Championships, due to take place from September 15 to 17, is one of the countless iconic national events to fall foul to Covid-19 restrictions.

Limerick has been well represented at the Ploughing Championships over the years and thousands of people from the county join hundreds of thousands more on the pilgrimage to the legendary event.

Here at the Limerick Leader, we’ve decided that rather than miss out on this year’s Championships, we are going to plough on regardless and we have arranged a virtual ploughing championships that will run on www.limerickleader.ie and our sister Iconic Newspapers websites.

This ambitious endeavour will see three days of ploughing stories, polls, videos and news by our news team, as if we were on site.

We want to bring the flavour of an event that has a place in the hearts of most Irish people, not just those in the farming community.

We will relive some of the highlights of recent years including Marty Morrissey hitting the catwalk in the fashion tent, the thunderous rain that nearly wiped the event out one year, the classic bread making contests, the queues, the celebrity spotting and the general craic that makes the ploughing championships so unique.

There will be a poll to find out what truly is the best tractor and a stream of virtual live updates from the show that never was!

Join us as we plough a different furrow this year with our virtual ploughing championships.

Not a sod will be turned on the fields but no virtual sod will be left unturned during our three day event to celebrate the very best of rural life.

Check out our special Plough2020 section of our website as we plough on for 2020.

Send us your ploughing memories and photographs by email to news@limerickleader.ie or via WhatsApp to 0860266470.