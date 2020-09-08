Motorists advised of restrictions in Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

Motorists are being advised of restrictions in the Limerick Tunnel tonight and tomorrow night to facilitate routine maintenance works.

The operators of the Tunnel say it will remain open to traffic throughout the works which will be carried each night between 7.30pm and 6am.

However, a single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation will be in place in the tunnel and on Wednesday night the Clonmacken Link Road Southbound (towards the tunnel) will be closed.

For more Limerick news click here