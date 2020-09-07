Get your ‘Dux’ in a row to buy this farm in County Limerick

AFTER the recent flood of rain you would have needed a snorkel to traverse most farms in County Limerick last week.

Many places were still underwater on Wednesday, August 26, but John Flynn was able to drive the whole of the 145 acres at Duxtown, Rathkeale in his jeep. And not only that, the auctioneer barely left a mark.

“High, dry and fertile,” is how Mr Flynn describes it.

“It is top quality land. It is all in one block between two roads,” he continues.

The farm is for sale by private treaty by joint selling agents - Mr Flynn and John Giltinane Irish Land Sales.

Mr Flynn is guiding at €1.3 million. Despite Covid, there has been a certain amount of interest he reports.

What sets Duxtown apart is that it is a prime residential dairy farm ready to go. In house sales terminology it is in “turnkey condition” as there is a 20 unit Dairymaster milking parlour; 2,000 gallon (10,000 litre) Mueller bulk tank; two sheds with 100 cubicles as well as other sheds and buildings. There is also a one storey residence thereon.

“It would be rare that a dairy farm like this comes to the market. It is a unique opportunity to purchase a working dairy farm that has been farmed intensively. It is prime County Limerick dairy country,” said Mr Flynn.

The Charleville-based auctioneer and John Giltinane Irish Land Sales also have 38 acres for sale at Enniscouch, Rathkeale - just a couple of miles away from Duxtown. It is being sold separately, also by private treaty.

Mr Flynn is guiding at €330,000 for this “prime parcel of land”.

For more information contact Mr Flynn on 087 2547721 or John Giltinane Land Sales on 086 8574718.