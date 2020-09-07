Limerick TD to chair influential Oireachtas committee

GREEN Party TD Brian Leddin is to chair the influential Oireachtas climate committee.

And on top of this, the newly elected Limerick City TD is also to become the chairperson of the parliamentary group of the Green Party.

In a statement, Mr Leddin says he is “honoured” to be asked to lead the committee.

“I’ll be working to make sure the views of all parties are heard. The climate crisis is too serious for it to be associated with any single political party. I’m grateful to Hildegarde Naughton for chairing the committee so fairly in the last Dáil and I look forward to continuing her work,” he said.

One of the first tasks of the new committee will be to consider the new climate bill.

Mr Leddin’s appointment means three Oireachtas committees will be chaired by local TDs – Kieran O’Donnell will lead the transport committee and Maurice Quinlivan is enterprise committee chairman.

“All of these issues are interlinked and all three committees are very important for securing Ireland’s future,” Mr Leddin, an engineer by profession said.

For more Limerick news click here