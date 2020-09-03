Man arrested after drugs squad seize over €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis at Limerick house

GARDAI have arrested a man in his 50s after the drugs squad seized more than €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis at a house in County Limerick.

The divisional drugs unit and the armed support unit carried out the search at a house in Abbeyfeale, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

During the course of the search gardai discovered a grow house containing €15,200 worth of mature cannabis plants.

Further searches of the house led to the discovery of €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardai seized the suspected drugs along with fans, heat lamps, an irrigation system and gardening equipment. The local Scenes of Crime Unit attended and photographed the scene and the seized items.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

As part of the investigation searches were conducted at two other properties in Limerick. No other items of evidential value were seized during these searches. Investigation ongoing.