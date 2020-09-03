Limerick bucks national trend as sales of new cars rise marginally for second consecutive month

LIMERICK bucked the national trend for the second consecutive month in August by recording a marginal year-on-year increase in the sale of new cars.

Official figures published by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show 178 new cars were registered during August compared to 176 in 2019.

However, the figures represent a significant drop compared to the 773 new cars which were registered in Limerick in July.

A total of 2,941 new cars have been registered in Limerick so far this year – down 19.75% on the first eight months of 2019.

According to the latest SIMI figures, Toyota Corolla (130), Ford Focus (113), Volkswagen Tiguan (113), Kia Sportage (99) and Nissan Qashqai (98) were the five most popular make and model of passenger car sold in Limerick between January and the end August.

A total of 1,315 diesel cars were registered compared to 1,116 petrol and 369 petrol electric. A total of 69 electric and 47 new hyrbrid cars were registered in Limerick by the end of August.

While there was a 1.14% increase in new car sales in Limerick last month, there was a 4.25 decline nationally compared to August 2019.

Commenting on the latest figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: “August represents another disappointing month for new car sales, with sales again down on the same month last year, as they have been each month of 2020. This has led a year to date reduction of 29% in new cars sales, and a 43% reduction over the last four years. The Industry is operating at the same business levels as 10 years ago, when the sector shed close to 15,000 jobs,” he said.

For more Limerick news click here