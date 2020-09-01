‘Less than 50%' of Limerick adults will avail of flu vaccine this Autumn

LESS THAN half of Limerick adults are planning on getting the flu vaccine this year despite over three quarters being more aware of the importance of vaccines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by LloydsPharmacy, which interviewed 1,027 adults nationwide.

In a statement, it said that 69% of Limerick adults say that the pandemic has heightened their awareness of the importance of being vaccinated against viruses. However, 48% of adults say they are planning on being vaccinated against the flu this year.

It does not state how many Limerick people were interviewed for the survey.

The research shows that 89% wash hands regularly, 79% are maintaining social distance from others, 82% are practicing good coughing/sneezing etiquette and 81% are wearing a facemask are the measures most likely to be undertaken by adults to protect their health this Winter flu season.

While these are all really important steps to take to protect from viruses, such as the flu and COVID-19, there are huge benefits to having your flu vaccine, reducing the potential risk of confusion with COVID-19 symptoms.

Details of a vaccine have not been released by the HSE just yet, but the inoculation is likely to be made available after the start of the flu season, which generally commences in October.

For more Limerick news click here