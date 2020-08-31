Five confirmed Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick
THERE ARE five confirmed Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick, after Limerick saw an increase of 20 cases over the weekend.
According to daily figures published on Sunday evening, UHL has the joint-highest number of confirmed cases, alongside Beaumont and St James' Hospital in Dublin. There are 33 Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals.
UHL has seen a significant decrease in suspected cases in the past fortnight, with just three suspected of having Covid-19 in the Dooradoyle hospital.
While there is no confirmed case in the intensive care unit, there is one suspected case in the ICU.
Limerick saw 20 new Covid-19 cases at the weekend; 14 on Saturday, and six on Sunday. There have been more than 100 cases detected in Limerick over the past two weeks.
