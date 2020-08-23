Two arrested in relation to three burglaries and theft of two cars in Limerick

GRDAI in Henry Street have arrested two men in relation to three burglaries and the theft of two cars at separate locations in Limerick city.

They occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, August 21, said a garda spokesperson.

"Gardaí were alerted to a burglary that occurred at a house in Mulgrave Street at approximately 4am when two men entered the house and stole car keys. They left the scene in the stolen car and later crashed the car at Monaleen where they then broke into another business premises," said the garda spokesperson.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged in his late 20s, on the premises and he was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The second man left the scene in the crashed car.

"Later that Friday morning, gardaí received reports of a car driving erratically in Castletroy at approximately 7.20am. The offending car, which was stolen from a third location, was found crashed in a field and gardaí arrested one man at the scene. This man, aged 21, was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said the garda spokesperson.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the burglaries and thefts, and are due to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, August 24 at 10.30am in relation to these incidents.