Limerick weather: Expect damaging gusts as Storm Ellen rages

IT will be very windy or stormy this morning as Storm Ellen rips through Limerick.

The city and county will wake up to gals this morning, with the risk of further damaging gusts.

As the day goes on, the strong southerly wind will ease somewhat in the afternoon, but it will stay very windy in coastal areas where further gales are expected.

There will be some bright spells but heavy and thundery showers will develop through the day bringing the risk of some spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. More at: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wet and windy weather is expected for the rest of the week with more showery conditions for the weekend and further rain on Monday.

Tonight will continue to be very windy, with a further spell of wet and windy weather moving into Atlantic coastal counties early in the night, extending across the country overnight with further heavy and possibly thundery bursts. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds with near gale or gale force winds near coasts.

Tomorrow morning will stay windy in many areas. The rain will clear to showers in the southern half of the country during the morning as the rain continues to push northeastwards, clearing Ulster in the afternoon with showery conditions for the rest of the day.

