BREAKING: Six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick; 66 reported nationally

SIX new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

The total number of cases in the county now stands at 649.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, August 15, the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today - 34 are men / 29 are women and 67% are under 45 years of age.

Twelve are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Three cases have been identified as community transmission. The remainder of these cases are still under investigation.

21 are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools."

He continued: "The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

"We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that Covid-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings."