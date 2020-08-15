Consultation period opens for Limerick’s first ever combined development plan

MEMBERS of the public are being given the opportunity to “shape Limerick for the future” ahead of the city and county’s first ever combined development plan.

The plan will be the blueprint for the physical and socio-economic development of Limerick over a six year period up to 2028 and beyond and will set out the overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the city and county as a whole.

The Limerick Development Plan is the first combined plan for Limerick City and County since the merger of the two local authorities in 2014 and is one of the most important functions of the council.

Members of the public, children, businesses, community groups and other interested stakeholders are being invited to give their views on the future of Limerick.

The publication of the Issues Paper this Saturday is the first step in a 99-week process in the making of the Limerick Development Plan. By law the Council must have its Development Plan agreed and published within this timeframe.

This consultation document presents an overview of the main planning and development issues in Limerick.

The Limerick Development Plan presents an opportunity to the general public to shape Limerick for the future and ‘have your say’ when it comes to important issues such as housing, economic development, community and heritage, and seeks to encourage public debate on what broad issues should be considered in the new plan.

Some of the questions that will be addressed throughout the development plan process include: How can we bring people and economic activity back into our city? How can we create compact sustainable communities? How can we reinforce our towns and villages? Where should new housing be located? How can we protect our heritage? Where should new retail be located? Should we increase agricultural sites? What about the climate and sustainable development, provision of public and sustainable transport and the ability to build one-off housing?

Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick said: “The Limerick Development Plan process encourages public engagement and we want to start the conversation on the issues that affect you.

“This new Limerick Development Plan will provide the blueprint for the development of Limerick, physically, economically and socially in a sustainable manner.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council said: “This project is one of the most important and strategic functions of the Local Authority.”

“The publication of the Issues Paper is the first step in the plan making process and it sets out some of the key issues for Limerick.”

“We want to engage with the people of Limerick, so please have your say on the way you want Limerick to develop over the next decade and help shape the future of our Limerick.”

The Issues Paper is divided into eight themes and is guided by the UN Sustainable Goals, the National Planning Framework ‘Project Ireland 2040’ and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Southern Region.

The themes are:

· People & Places

· Economic Development & Employment

· Connectivity

· Infrastructure

· Landscape Heritage & Green Infrastructure

· Social Community & Cultural Developments

· Climate Change & Flood Risk

· Environmental Assessments

To get involved in the Limerick Development Plan, visit Limerick.ie/Limerick-Development-Plan.

As part of the consultation process, Limerick City and County Council has created a virtual room where people can enter to get more information on the Limerick Development Plan, and submit their opinions and comments.

A series of public meetings (strictly by appointment and adhering to Covid-19 guidelines) and a webinar are scheduled to discuss the Limerick Development Plan.

A ‘Virtual Room’ has been created to give members of the public more information on the plan.

For all this information log on to limerick.ie.

The Issues Paper is available in Limerick City and County Council’s offices in Merchant’s Quay, and Dooradoyle, the Municipal Offices in Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Rathkeale, as well as the five libraries currently open to the public: Adare; Dooradoyle; Kilmallock; Newcastle West and Watch House Cross.

The public consultation period is open until October 12, 2020 at 5pm.

You can make a submission through the Council’s consultation portal MyPoint | email: devplan@limerick.ie | post: Forward/ Strategic Planning, Corporate Headquarters, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay, Limerick V94 EH90.