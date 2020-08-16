Maureen O'Hara fashion show will be streamed live on Facebook from Limerick museum

A SPECIAL live fashion show will take place at Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum on Monday to mark the centenary of the birth of screen legend Maureen O’Hara.

A selection of fashion items from her collection will be presented by the Holman Lee Agency, with hair and makeup by Catherine Hickey.

Plans had been made to host a weekend of celebration in Foynes but due to Covid-19 this had to be cancelled.

Just 33 people will be allowed to attend the fashion show and lunch to ensure compliance with public health guidelines relating to indoor gatherings and events.

“We now hope that we can celebrate with her thousands of fans all over the world by streaming live this special event on our Facebook page at 3pm on Monday,” said Margaret O’Shaughnessy, Director, Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum.

For further information on the event please contact the museum on 069 65416 or mobile 087 2490830.

To watch the event click here