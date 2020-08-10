Aldi pilots new type of plastic bag at Limerick store

ALDI customers in Limerick will be among the first in Ireland to take part in trialling new reusable fruit and vegetable bags made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

From today customers can purchase the reusable bags designed to hold fresh fruit and vegetables for just €0.49 per bag at Aldi’s Dublin Road store.

Shane Mellett, store manager at Aldi’s Dublin Road store said: “All the team here at Aldi’s Dublin Road store are delighted we were chosen to lead this new trial. Sustainable shopping is something we hear customers talking more and more about, and we’re looking forward to hearing any feedback our customers may have over the coming weeks.”

Each bag purchased will benefit the environment in a tangible way, helping to keep more plastic bottles out of landfill and further reducing people’s need for single-use plastic bags.

Aldi is already in the process of removing 10 million single-use produce bags from circulation throughout its store network, replacing these with domestically compostable bags made from pasted corn starch.

The reusable bags will be displayed in store using a dedicated stand, which is also 100% recyclable and made from 30% recycled material. These cardboard stands will be placed next to the produce sections of participating stores, making it easier for customers to see when shopping in the fresh fruit and vegetable aisles.

This move is the latest step towards Aldi’s overall plastic reduction programme, which aims to reduce plastic packaging by 50% by 2025 and have 50% of plastic packaging to be made of recycled content by 2025.

So far, Aldi has removed over 600 tonnes of plastic from its core range.

The introduction of the trial comes as customer demand for fresh produce continues to prevail as customers seek out healthier lifestyles and rediscover home cooking, especially in recent months.

For example, since mid-March when lockdown began, sales of fresh vegetables increased by 8.4%.

