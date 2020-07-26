Munster captain Peter O'Mahony marries his long-term love Jessica Moloney

MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony has become a married man after tying the knot with his long-time love Jessica Moloney.

Irish rugby star Peter and solicitor Jessica said I do in a low-key ceremony on Saturday in the presence of their two children, Indie and Theo. It was an extra special weekend as the family were also marking Theo’s second birthday.

The loved-up couple who are together over eight years were due to wed in the South of France this summer but have postponed their big celebration abroad until 2021.

Peter popped the question on a Grand Slam winning holiday in Dubai in March, 2018. Taking to Instagram this Sunday both Peter and Jessica announced the happy news, sharing several photos from their celebrations in their back garden in Cork.

Jessica opted for a classic above the knee, long sleeve belted ivory dress wearing her hair down in a relaxed curl. Later in the evening the new bride teamed her dress with a cool denim jacket with the word “Wifey” emblazoned in black on the back.

Peter went for a cream linen suit, a relaxed open collar shirt and stylish blue suede shoes.

Sharing the photos to his Instagram account Peter simply wrote the date of their nuptials, 25.07.2020.

Jessica, meanwhile, penned the words “Mrs O”.

The couple was joined by a small gathering of family and friends for their intimate celebration.