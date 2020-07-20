Limerick’s MyMind centre to offer free online counselling

THE MyMind centre for wellbeing, based in O’Connell Street, is offering free online counselling sessions to those impacted by Covid-19.

It’s been acknowledged the need to remain at home to prevent the spread of the deadly condition has had a difficult impact on many people and MyMind believes getting help and staying connected are more important now more than ever.

Open to people across Ireland, the free ​online sessions are available thanks to funding from the HSE.

To learn more about how to apply for these sessions, please visit: https://mymind.org/online. Alternatively, call 076-6801060.