Limerick’s MyMind centre to offer free online counselling
THE MyMind centre for wellbeing, based in O’Connell Street, is offering free online counselling sessions to those impacted by Covid-19.
It’s been acknowledged the need to remain at home to prevent the spread of the deadly condition has had a difficult impact on many people and MyMind believes getting help and staying connected are more important now more than ever.
Open to people across Ireland, the free online sessions are available thanks to funding from the HSE.
To learn more about how to apply for these sessions, please visit: https://mymind.org/online. Alternatively, call 076-6801060.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on