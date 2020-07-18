Limerick's Love Island winner pens poem to mark year since he entered villa
Pint of plain for Limerick's Greg O'Shea Picture: Instagram
WASN'T 2019 so much simpler?
One of the big stories of the summer was Limerick's Greg O'Shea going down a storm in Love Island. Nobody knew what Covid-19 was.
When Greg returned home after winning the UK reality show he was thronged by fans at Shannon Airport.
He took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the last year and how his life was turned upside down.
"Exactly one year since I entered Love Island! It’s difficult to express in a caption how the experience has been.
"I do, however, want to thank you for following me on my journey so far, your support means more to me than you’ll ever know. In return for your kindness, I wrote a short poem for you. I hope you enjoy it!" wrote Greg.
It was already known Greg was talented with a rugby ball in his hands but he is also a good man with a pen in his hand. He also delves a bit deeper with the line: "Although shunned and abused for pursuing my dreams, known only to few the truth behind the scenes."
Peaceful pint at the pub
I begin to reminisce,
On this day and this month
But one year amiss
I arrived on a shore
Nervously ill-prepared,
Final entry to the home
Of which many is shared.
Perfectly imperfect people
Scattered throughout
Plenty of laughs and tears
Even the occasional bout.
Distant memories now
Nostalgically content,
My short journey on the island
Honourably spent.
Although shunned and abused
For pursuing my dreams
Known only to few
The truth behind the scenes.
The past year of my life
So beautifully hectic,
Not a thing I would change
Though very unexpected.
Let's hope the future is kind
Loving and pleasant,
For now I'll sit here happy
With where I am at present.
