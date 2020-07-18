Limerick's Love Island winner pens poem to mark year since he entered villa

WASN'T 2019 so much simpler?

One of the big stories of the summer was Limerick's Greg O'Shea going down a storm in Love Island. Nobody knew what Covid-19 was.

When Greg returned home after winning the UK reality show he was thronged by fans at Shannon Airport.

He took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the last year and how his life was turned upside down.

"Exactly one year since I entered Love Island! It’s difficult to express in a caption how the experience has been.

"I do, however, want to thank you for following me on my journey so far, your support means more to me than you’ll ever know. In return for your kindness, I wrote a short poem for you. I hope you enjoy it!" wrote Greg.

It was already known Greg was talented with a rugby ball in his hands but he is also a good man with a pen in his hand. He also delves a bit deeper with the line: "Although shunned and abused for pursuing my dreams, known only to few the truth behind the scenes."

I begin to reminisce,

On this day and this month

But one year amiss

I arrived on a shore

Nervously ill-prepared,

Final entry to the home

Of which many is shared.

Perfectly imperfect people

Scattered throughout

Plenty of laughs and tears

Even the occasional bout.

Distant memories now

Nostalgically content,

My short journey on the island

Honourably spent.

Although shunned and abused

For pursuing my dreams

Known only to few

The truth behind the scenes.

The past year of my life

So beautifully hectic,

Not a thing I would change

Though very unexpected.

Let's hope the future is kind

Loving and pleasant,

For now I'll sit here happy

With where I am at present.