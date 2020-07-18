Cannabis jellies seized; man in custody in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested one man and seized drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €36,000.

It followed an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in County Clare late on Friday night, July 17.

"At approximately 11pm last night, gardaí executed a search warrant at a premises in Clonlara.

"During the course of the search, a quantity of ketamine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis plants, DMT and cannabis jellies were seized (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €36,000," said a garda spokesperson.

Approximately €4,000 in cash, a taser and mobile phones were also seized along with drug paraphernalia.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the search and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.