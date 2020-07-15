Limerick dealership awarded Ireland’s top Volkswagen Award

One of Limerick’s longest-standing car retailers, Frank Hogan Volkswagen, was honoured recently as a joint winner of the Volkswagen Retailer of the Year award for 2019.

The 54-strong crew were named as the joint top Volkswagen retailers in the country after excelling in three specific areas of performance and customer service. The retailer, which has been in business in Limerick for the last 47 years, achieved the highest standard of performance after being evaluated for sales, after sales and customer experience policies.

Frank Hogan Volkswagen Dealer Principal, Ron Hogan welcomed the award and said it was a reflection of a collective effort from the team. “We’re delighted to have received this award and I’m very happy that our team has been recognised and celebrated for the consistent work they have done. We are a family-run business that has evolved a lot over the years, but what has always been at the heart of what we do is our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and value.” he said.

“We have always believed staff training and customer care is essential to the future of our business and we will continue to invest heavily in staff training across all departments of the business as we believe this contributes to the level of expertise, friendliness and professionalism of our staff,” Mr Hogan added.

The retailer also received praise from Volkswagen Ireland’s brand director Rodolfo Calixto who paid tribute to the team for their collective work ethic. “The team at Frank Hogan’s have an unrivalled drive for excellence and in 2019 the team worked tirelessly to over-achieve on targets and a strong customer loyalty. The teams in Sales and Aftersales worked together to over-achieve on their new car sales and parts targets. This aligned strategy coupled with a strong and committed customer focused team assisted them in securing the Retailer of the Year 2019." he said.

Frank Hogan’s showroom on the Dublin Road has re-opened after Covid-19 shut downs and has implemented a number of measures in order to ensure the safety of those who would like to visit to view their collection of new and used cars and commercial vehicles from Volkswagen, SKODA and Mercedes-Benz.

Such measures include:

Social distancing guidance in the showroom

Hand sanitisers for staff and customers as they enter the showroom

The use of protective equipment

Regular cleaning and disinfection of exhibited and test drive cars

Protective screens at reception and salespeople’s desks

Disposable covers on seats, gearstick and steering wheels

Sanity system unit that uses Ozone to destroy any germs and bacteria inside the car

For more information on visits to the showroom to view the current vehicle collections or to book a test drive see frankhoganvolkswagen.ie or call 061 416000 or see @frankhoganvw on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.