HSE issues warning over contact tracing scam

The HSE is urging the Limerick public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from criminals claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

The HSE has confirmed that it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone call by the Contact Tracing Team or Public Health Staff in the HSE and referred for a test. (The HSE does not charge or ask for payment for testing)

If the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app.

In a statement to the Limerick Leader the HSE confirmed "You will NEVER be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff"

If you or a loved one are concerned or suspicious about any contact you have received regarding Covid-19 testing, please ring HSELive on 1850 24 1850 and contact your local Gardaí.