Accountant banned for driving at high speed on Limerick motorway

A MOTORIST who was detected travelling at almost 200m/h on the M7 earlier this year has been banned from driving for two years.

Chao Shen, who has an address at Westgate House, Michael Street, Limerick, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Gortmore, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, on February 29.

Nenagh District Court heard that when he was stopped at 12.50am, he told gardaí he was an accountant who worked mainly in the Netherlands.

He was “extremely. apologetic”.

Solicitor, David Peters said his client, who was travelling at 192km/h in a 120km zone, was on his way to visit his sick mother in Limerick.

“I explained it could carry a custodial sentence,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Bernadette Owens described Mr Shen’s driving as “beyond reckless”.

However, she said that what was in Mr Shen’s favour was that the road had not been busy and he had pleaded.

Because Mr Shen had no previous convictions she said she would deal with the matter by way of a fine and disqualification.

Judge Owens fined Mr Shen €750 and disqualified him from driving for two years.