BREAKING: One new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick

AFTER three days without a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick, one new case has been reported this Thursday evening

The number of cases now stands at 588 in the county - the ninth highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of six people with Covid-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,743 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, July 8, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,565 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met this Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

"15 of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.

"In addition, 77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age. Covid-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last two weeks and the R-number is now at or above one. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.